DIY all-purpose cleaner recipe is as easy as 1-2-3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Spring clean the natural way with non-toxic all-purpose cleaner. It’s crazy to spend $$$ on a multi-surface cleaner when it is SO easy to make it yourself. Do you have 5 minutes and a clean empty spray bottle? Let’s do this then…

What you need:

½ cup distilled white vinegar

2 cups water

20 drops of essential oils

Add all ingredients into your spray bottle, give it a little shake, and go!

You can be creative with your oils, but citrus oils like lemon or grapefruit give a clean scent. You can also add something nice like lavender to make it extra special.

Michele uses this solution ALL OVER her house, and she loves how there is a uniformly “clean” scent that is also uplifting for your mood. This might even make you want to clean things more often!

