Calvin College and Michigan Women’s Foundation team up to empower young people

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This April, more than 2,000 high school girls from West Michigan gathered at Calvin College to hear an inspiring messages from women leaders at the first Michigan Women’s Foundation Empowerment Forum.

Key note speakers Veronika Scott and Pashon Murray ignited young women to create innovative change within their schools and communities.

Veronika Scott is founder and CEO of The Empowerment Plan, a Detroit based social enterprise built around an idea for a coat that transforms into a sleeping bag for the homeless. Production of this coat now creates jobs to permanently lift people out of poverty, as formerly homeless individuals are given a chance to earn a stable income for themselves and their families.

Pashon Murray is founder of Detroit Dirt, a company working to create a more sustainable Detroit by diverting food waste from landfills and turning it into usable compost. Launching in 2011, Murray says her mission from the start has been to show how corporations can save money and help their surrounding communities by recycling their food waste.

Learn more in the video above!