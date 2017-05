facebook_send_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Toy Box

8 p.m.

Toy inventions include a candy press and plush toys with interchangeable magnetic parts.

Shark Tank

9 p.m.

Franchised art studios; a notebook that sends writing wirelessly; pheromone-infused hair products.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:30 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Kings of Leon.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here

Make sure to follow us on Facebook Twitter Instagram . Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4 !