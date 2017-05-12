Late register and race packet pick up at the Sports and Fitness Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The countdown is on to the largest 25K road race in the country! The 40th annual Fifth Third River Bank Run is expected to bring nearly 20,000 runners to Grand Rapids on Saturday, including U.S. Olympian and Rockford-native Dathan Ritzenhein who will be competing in the 25K for the first time.

It all gets started at the Sports and Fitness Expo presented by Amway at DeVos Place on Friday, May 12. Runners can pick up their race packets and people can still register for any Fifth Third River Bank Run event. Even if you aren’t a runner or are interested in running, the expo is a great place to find tips on running, nutrition and fun photo booth activities from Fifth Third Bank, and more! There’s even a special appearance by Team Chocolate Milk from our friends at Milk Means More. (link) http://www.milkmeansmore.org/

There are great deals on the latest gear from Gazelle Sports, Saucony, Merrill, and others! The expo is open to the public and runs until 8 p.m. Admission is free!

Race officials announced during a news conference Wednesday the course is dry and flooding is not expected to impact the route on May 13.

This year, Daybreak anchors Teresa Weakley and Casey Jones and Sports Director Jack Doles will be joined by seven-time River Bank Run winner Greg Meyer.

“24 Hour News 8 Daybreak” will broadcast live from the Grand Rapids Art Museum WOOD TV8 Media Arts Center from 5 a.m. 10 a.m. on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

Don’t miss the kick-off expo, happening this Friday.

Amway Sports & Fitness Expo

Friday, May 12, 11AM – 8PM

DeVos Place – Grand Rapids

Free AdmissionThe Fifth Third River Bank Run kicks off with the 5K at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 in downtown Grand Rapids. See the complete schedule here . (link) http://woodtv.com/2017/05/10/what-you-need-to-know-40th-river-bank-run/

. (link) 100+ vendors, food samples, Discounted apparel, & prize drawing

If you can’t make it cheer on the runners, tune in to WOOD TV8 for live race day coverage on Saturday from 5 to 10 a.m.