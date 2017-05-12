Help build the Wyoming Park Party

Related Coverage 2017 Maranda’s Park Party schedule announced

WYOMING, Mich. (WOTV) Maranda Park Parties are coming to six West Michigan communities this summer, providing an afternoon of free fun for families! Maranda is asking for your help this year to see what you would like at each Park Party. Now is your chance to get in on the fun! Click through the pictures, then vote below for which rides and attractions you would like to see at the Wyoming Park Party. The winning attraction will be revealed before each Park Party!

Maranda Park Party attractions – Wyoming View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Zip line - photo courtesy Michael Buck 3D Climbing Wall - photo courtesy Vertical Edge Entertainment Extreme Obstacle Course - photo courtesy Michael Buck Ferris Wheel - photo courtesy Michael Buck

Maranda Park Party comes to Lamar Park in Wyoming on Thursday, June 22. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Everyone is invited and everything is free!

