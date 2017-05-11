What to do this weekend? It’s the 40th annual Fifth Third Riverbank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Spring is here and weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Fifth Third Riverbank Run

Get involved in the 40th annual running of the Fifth Third River Bank Run

Event check-in/late registration

Friday, May 12, 11a-8p

DeVos Place

Saturday, May 13

7a – 5K Run

7:45a – 10K

8:15a – Wheelchair followed by handcycle racing divisions

8:30a – 25K

9a – 5K Walk

Tulip Time events

Saturday, May 13

Marketplaats – 10am-6pm

Carnival – 11am-11pm

Muziekparade – 2pm

Pre-fireworks party – 6:30pm

Fireworks – 10pm

Super Saturday, Bison, Bears and Eagles, oh my!

May 13 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Free Family Fun Day – Muskegon Museum of Art

Animals play a large role in the life and culture of Native American tribes. Learn about native animals big and small. Explore the galleries, create a totem pole, watch a film, and visit the Lakeshore Museum Center’s collection of species. AND, meet a live bald eagle from Michigan Avian Experience! Get an up close look at this powerful predator. You’ll be able to take pictures and get your eagle questions answered.

Location: Muskegon Museum of Art and Lakeshore Museum Center

Free admission and activities.

Fun For Mother’s Day

Craig’s Cruisers – Sunday, May 14 – Mom plays free mini-golf with the purchase of a kids game

Race at Berlin

Mother’s Day Celebration – Saturday

All ladies get in free

Treetop Adventure Park – Mother’s Day

Sunday

Special Event Climbing Tickets available for Mother’s Day! Mom’s climb free when you purchase another full price climbing ticket. This event will book up fast so get your tickets now before it’s too late!

Use code: WELOVEMOMS at checkout for a daytime ticket or WELOVEMOMSNIGHT for an evening booking online or give us a call to book your reservation

Visit their website at www.treetopadventuregrandrapids.com for more info!

List of Mother’s Day Brunches – CLICK HERE