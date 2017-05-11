What divorced parents need to know about enrolling kids in school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Parents are already planning where the 4 and 5 year old will be attending school for the first time in the Fall. If you are a parent whose first child is attending school in the fall and your parenting time order does not dictate where the child will be going, a decision will need to be made quickly.

In general, both parties will need to agree on the school the child attends. Check with your attorney regarding your specific circumstances. If you both can’t agree, an evidentiary hearing will be conducted in the courthouse in front of a judge to determine the best option for your child. Keep in mind that the court may address issues such as consistency of the child, school rankings, class size, and location.

It’s always best for parents to choose the school that works best for the child, not the school that works best for the parents.