West Michigan kids run for the love of it

Maranda Published:
Kids fun run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Fifth Third River Bank Run race week officially kicked off May 10 with a fun event just for kids. Fifth Third Junior welcomed more than 800 kids to Wyoming High School on Wednesday. The event is aimed to encourage kids to enjoy running and make it a healthy choice, and perhaps participate in the Fifth Third River Bank Run in the future.

Many of the students participated in the Feelin’ Good Mileage Club, a program with area schools that encourages kids to walk, jog, or run while outside at school. Burton Elementary School the Feelin’ Good Mileage Club trophy again this year for bringing the largest number of participants, with more than 80 students!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s