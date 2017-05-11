West Michigan kids run for the love of it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Fifth Third River Bank Run race week officially kicked off May 10 with a fun event just for kids. Fifth Third Junior welcomed more than 800 kids to Wyoming High School on Wednesday. The event is aimed to encourage kids to enjoy running and make it a healthy choice, and perhaps participate in the Fifth Third River Bank Run in the future.

Many of the students participated in the Feelin’ Good Mileage Club, a program with area schools that encourages kids to walk, jog, or run while outside at school. Burton Elementary School the Feelin’ Good Mileage Club trophy again this year for bringing the largest number of participants, with more than 80 students!