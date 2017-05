GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- This Mother’s Day WOTV 4 Women is featuring amazing mom’s from across West Michigan! Viewers shared their entries of what makes their mom so special. All week long from May 8th-14th we’re putting the winning moms in the spotlight on-air and online. Each of the 7 winning moms gets a $100 spa gift card!

Check out our winners!

Monday’s Mother’s Day Moment: Sharon Nowicki of Walker

Tuesday’s Mother’s Day Moment: Theresa Gorter-Hoff

Wednesday’s Mother’s Day Moment: Beverly Guy

Thursday’s Mother’s Day Moment: watch at 8pm on WOTV 4

Friday’s Mother’s Day Moment: watch at 8pm on WOTV 4

Saturday’s Mother’s Day Moment: watch at 8pm on WOTV 4

Sunday’s Mother’s Day Moment: watch at 8pm on WOTV 4

Mother’s Day Moment Contest Rules 2017