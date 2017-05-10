GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Keeping Grand Rapids parks green is important to the health of our community. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks understand that a healthy park system is a long-term commitment. The annual Mayor’s Greening Initiative tree planting began in 2016, and brought together 500 volunteers this year. The initiative took place on Arbor Day, a holiday where people around the world are encouraged to plant and care for trees. On Friday, April 28th, 2017, 400 trees were planted in the neighborhood around Martin Luther King Park on the city’s Southeast Side.

This effort – in partnership with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, the City of Grand Rapids’ Forestry Department and the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce are collaborating to fulfill the goal of a 40 percent tree canopy. The canopy is currently at 35 percent. For information on upcoming events click here.