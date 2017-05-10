Enjoy the benefits of easy yoga poses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Nothing stretches the chest and lifts the mood like upward facing dog posture. This pose is a backbend which strengthens the back, wrists and arms.

Give it a try…

Although there are many ways to get here, lets start lying on the belly. Position your hands at the bottom of the ribs so that the forearms are perpendicular to the floor. Spread the fingers and palms open wide and then slowly begin to straighten the arms and lift the chest upward and slightly forward. The weight of the body will be on the hands and the tops of the feet. Stay here for several breaths and then lower back to floor and press back in to child’s pose to stretch the spine.

So much good comes out of this posture, but please use caution if you have a back injury or are pregnant.

See video above for a demonstration!

Benefits of this pose include

Improves posture

Strengthens the spine, arms, wrists

Stretches chest and lungs, shoulders, and abdomen

Firms buttocks

Stimulates abdominal organs

Relief for depression, fatigue, and sciatica

Therapeutic for asthma