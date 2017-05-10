Cherri’s Chocol’art knows the way to mom’s heart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mother’s Day is almost here, and if you’re still on the hunt for a gift for mom, we have the perfect idea for you… chocolate!
eightWest was joined by mother daughter duo Cherri and Ashley from Cherri’s Chocol’art.
Cherri, a fine arts gallery owner for over 30 years with a love of both art and chocolate, turned her passion for chocolate into a business. Her eye for high quality and artful presentation has earned her a steady and growing stream of faithful patrons.
Come and visit!
Their shop is located on the downtown Kalamazoo walking mall, near our new Downtown Kalamazoo studio!
- 245 South Kalamazoo Mall Kalamazoo MI 49007
- Email: cherri@cherrischocolart.com
- Phone: 269-998-7339
- https://cherrischocolart.com/