Cherri’s Chocol’art knows the way to mom’s heart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mother’s Day is almost here, and if you’re still on the hunt for a gift for mom, we have the perfect idea for you… chocolate!

eightWest was joined by mother daughter duo Cherri and Ashley from Cherri’s Chocol’art.

Cherri, a fine arts gallery owner for over 30 years with a love of both art and chocolate, turned her passion for chocolate into a business. Her eye for high quality and artful presentation has earned her a steady and growing stream of faithful patrons.

Come and visit!

Their shop is located on the downtown Kalamazoo walking mall, near our new Downtown Kalamazoo studio!

245 South Kalamazoo Mall Kalamazoo MI 49007

Email: cherri@cherrischocolart.com

Phone: 269-998-7339

https://cherrischocolart.com/