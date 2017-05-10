Celebrate the moments that made this past year special

WOTV 4 Women Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – As the school year comes to a close here’s a few ideas to commemorate the experiences and accomplishments of your children.

  • Write  letters reminding them of how far they’ve come in just one school year. Give specific examples of things they overcame, friends they made, and new things they have tried.
  • Create a memory box or folder to fill with art projects, photos, tests, assignment and awards.
  • Or make a slide show or video using photos from the past school year showcasing the special moments.

Take time to celebrate the little moments that made this past school year special!

