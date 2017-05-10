Celebrate the moments that made this past year special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – As the school year comes to a close here’s a few ideas to commemorate the experiences and accomplishments of your children.

Write letters reminding them of how far they’ve come in just one school year. Give specific examples of things they overcame, friends they made, and new things they have tried.

Create a memory box or folder to fill with art projects, photos, tests, assignment and awards.

Or make a slide show or video using photos from the past school year showcasing the special moments.

Take time to celebrate the little moments that made this past school year special!