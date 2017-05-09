Senior Chef Showdown: bringing local flavors and local vendors together

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Samaritas is bringing together residents to showcase senior chef talents in a showdown cooking competition. Clark Retirement Community, Holland Home, and Porter Hills will be participating.

Chefs will be given mystery ingredients to prepare into a meal on the spot. The residents of the homes will be able to sample the food. They want the residents to be excited about the food, but also comfortable with what they are eating.

The chefs will be showcasing what they can do with what they have every day.

Celebrity judges will be: John Gonzalez – Entertainment Writer for MLive; Rachel Ruiz – Host of eightWest on WOOD TV8; Award-winning Chef and TV Personality – Oliver Hale; with commentator Amy Sherman, Host of the Great American Brew Trail.

Senior Chef Showdown

  • May 16, 2017
  • 2pm – 4pm
  • @ Gordon Food Service

 

