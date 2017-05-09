Second annual Hope 1 in 5 Marathon raises awareness of mental health

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Hope Network will be holding their second annual relay and walk for mental health on Saturday, May 27. The marathon will be raising money and awareness for mental health, as 1 in 5 adults will face a mental health crisis this year.

The marathon and walk will be held in Millennium Park. There will be a relay where five people can complete a full marathon together.  For others, there will also be a community walk.  The event is sponsored by the MVP Sports Club partnership.  To register for the marathon relay or community walk, visit www.1in5relay.com.

Hope 1 in 5 Marathon

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s