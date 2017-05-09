Second annual Hope 1 in 5 Marathon raises awareness of mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Hope Network will be holding their second annual relay and walk for mental health on Saturday, May 27. The marathon will be raising money and awareness for mental health, as 1 in 5 adults will face a mental health crisis this year.

The marathon and walk will be held in Millennium Park. There will be a relay where five people can complete a full marathon together. For others, there will also be a community walk. The event is sponsored by the MVP Sports Club partnership. To register for the marathon relay or community walk, visit www.1in5relay.com.

Hope 1 in 5 Marathon

Saturday, May 27

Millennium Park

Register at www.1in5relay.com