Jenison Public Schools encourages reading in a fun way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Jenison Public Schools is in the midst of their new reading incentive program, JPS Reads. This initiative was given so families can read together, all the way from preschoolers to senior citizens. The district is hoping to build a culture of reading while also bringing excitement to the topic.

There has been three phases of this program, starting with a reading goal sheet. Every member who met their reading goals was given a paw print sticker. Participants were able to get extra paw prints with March reading month. Now, the last six weeks for the district will give yet another opportunity for extra paw prints.

During these final weeks, administrators will be driving around in a “Paw Patrol” marked car to look for the paw print stickers on the house windows to hand out prizes.

