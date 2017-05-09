Annual Make-A-Wish Ball takes over DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Make-A-Wish Michigan is holding their annual ball on Friday, May 12, at the DeVos Place. This is the signature fundraising event of the year. Their goal this year is to raise enough money to grant 450 wishes in the community.

The ball will feature a cocktail reception and unique menu. Make-A-Wish looks to celebrate missions and share powerful stories of children’s experiences, while also celebrating the anticipation of future wishes.

Tickets are $150 each and tables can be reserved for up to 8-10 people. They can be purchased online at http://michigan.wish.org/news-and-events/signature-events/wish-ball.

Make-A-Wish Ball

Friday, May 12

DeVos Place

6pm

$150 per ticket