Kick off the weekend at the Amway Sports and Fitness Expo

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Fifth Third River Bank Run in downtown Grand Rapids is right around the corner.

Race officials announced during a news conference Wednesday the course is dry and flooding is not expected to impact the route on May 13.

Nearly 20,000 runners are expected to pound the pavement, including U.S. Olympian and Rockford-native Dathan Ritzenhein who will be competing in the 25K for the first time.

This year, Daybreak anchors Teresa Weakley and Casey Jones and Sports Director Jack Doles will be joined by seven-time River Bank Run winner Greg Meyer.

“24 Hour News 8 Daybreak” will broadcast live from the Grand Rapids Art Museum WOOD TV8 Media Arts Center from 5 a.m. 10 a.m. on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

Don’t miss the kick-off expo, happening this Friday.

Amway Sports & Fitness Expo

  • Friday, May 12, 11AM – 8PM
  • DeVos Place – Grand Rapids
  • Free Admission
  • 100+ vendors, food samples, Discounted apparel, & prize drawing

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s