Kick off the weekend at the Amway Sports and Fitness Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Fifth Third River Bank Run in downtown Grand Rapids is right around the corner.

Race officials announced during a news conference Wednesday the course is dry and flooding is not expected to impact the route on May 13.

Nearly 20,000 runners are expected to pound the pavement, including U.S. Olympian and Rockford-native Dathan Ritzenhein who will be competing in the 25K for the first time.

This year, Daybreak anchors Teresa Weakley and Casey Jones and Sports Director Jack Doles will be joined by seven-time River Bank Run winner Greg Meyer.

“24 Hour News 8 Daybreak” will broadcast live from the Grand Rapids Art Museum WOOD TV8 Media Arts Center from 5 a.m. 10 a.m. on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

Don’t miss the kick-off expo, happening this Friday.

Amway Sports & Fitness Expo

Friday, May 12, 11AM – 8PM

DeVos Place – Grand Rapids

Free Admission

100+ vendors, food samples, Discounted apparel, & prize drawing