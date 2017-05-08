Fifth Third Junior Registration Party at Craig’s Cruisers

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Who said races were just for adults? New this year, Fifth Third River Bank Run is holding a “Fifth Third Junior” event.

This non-competitive run is FREE to all children ages 5-12. Parents are welcome to run/walk with their child, and all participants receive a t-shirt, participant bib, finisher medal, and post-event refreshments.

BONUS! Meet Fifth Third Junior’s featured guests, Tortoise and Hare, Maranda, and Cruiser from Craig’s Cruisers. There will also be a Family Fun Area from 4:30-7pm with inflatables, face painting, tattoos, and more!

Fifth Third Junior

  • Wednesday, May 10, 2017
  • 5:30pm
  • Wyoming High School, 1350 Prairie Parkway

Register for the junior race at Craig’s Cruisers

  • Tuesday, May 9
  • Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming
  • 4:30 – 7pm

