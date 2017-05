GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Building Bridges GR employs young people who struggle finding employment, and are trained to deliver high quality and affordable services. Through their partnership with Bethany Christian Services, the workers feel supported and protected, giving them the confidence to move forward and succeed in whatever tasks come their way.

Learn more by watching the video above or checking out their website: http://www.buildingbridgesgr.com/