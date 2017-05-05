It’s shaping up to be a great weekend with Tulips, a Party for the Planet and the Musical Fountain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Spring is here and weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.
Tulip Time kicks off
May 6-14
Carnival opens Friday, May 5 at 5pm, Saturday 11am -11pm – Civic Center
Kinder Dutch Dance – Friday, May 5 at 6:30pm, Saturday, May 6 at 11am – Centennial Park
Dutch Dance – Friday, May 5 at 7pm & Saturday, May 6 – Centennial Park
Tulip Time Run – Saturday, May 6 at 8am – Kollen Park
Kinderplaats – Saturday, May 6 11am-5pm
Muskegon Civic Theatre – Mary Poppins
Frauenthal Center, 425 W Western Ave
May 4 – 7, Muskegon Civic Theatre invites you to the Frauenthal for “Mary Poppins!” The jack-of-all trades Bert introduces us to England in 1910, and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense,
Grand Haven Musical Fountain Season opener
Friday, May 5th – Grand Haven Waterfront Stadium
101 N. Harbor Drive – Show plays at dusk
Also Saturday night
Party for the Planet – John Ball Zoo
Saturday, May 6 10am-3pm
PARTY FOR THE PLANET is a celebration of conservation, recycling, and our natural world in honor of Earth Day! The event will be held the Zoo from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, May 6th, and will involve many green-minded organizations! Join us for this event that focuses on the way that local organizations are enabling positive methodologies in the conservation.
Animals that are threatened or endangered will be showcased with ideas on what you can do to help save these valuable species right here in Grand Rapids. Zookeepers will be doing presentations on the conservation field work they are conducting at our local zoo with talks focused on Piping Plovers, Massasauga, Kirtland’s Warbler, Wood turtles and the migratory Monarch butterflies
Borgess Run for the Health of It
Meijer Kids Fun Run starts 6pm – Friday
Marathon & Half Marathon – Sunday at 8am
10K starts at 8:15am
5K starts at 8:25am
Walk starts at 8:30am