It’s shaping up to be a great weekend with Tulips, a Party for the Planet and the Musical Fountain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Spring is here and weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda's top picks in this week's Five Star Family Fun Update.

Tulip Time kicks off

May 6-14

Carnival opens Friday, May 5 at 5pm, Saturday 11am -11pm – Civic Center

Kinder Dutch Dance – Friday, May 5 at 6:30pm, Saturday, May 6 at 11am – Centennial Park

Dutch Dance – Friday, May 5 at 7pm & Saturday, May 6 – Centennial Park

Tulip Time Run – Saturday, May 6 at 8am – Kollen Park

Kinderplaats – Saturday, May 6 11am-5pm

Muskegon Civic Theatre – Mary Poppins

Frauenthal Center, 425 W Western Ave

May 4 – 7, Muskegon Civic Theatre invites you to the Frauenthal for “Mary Poppins!” The jack-of-all trades Bert introduces us to England in 1910, and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense,

Grand Haven Musical Fountain Season opener

Friday, May 5th – Grand Haven Waterfront Stadium

101 N. Harbor Drive – Show plays at dusk

Also Saturday night

Party for the Planet – John Ball Zoo

Saturday, May 6 10am-3pm

PARTY FOR THE PLANET is a celebration of conservation, recycling, and our natural world in honor of Earth Day! The event will be held the Zoo from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, May 6th, and will involve many green-minded organizations! Join us for this event that focuses on the way that local organizations are enabling positive methodologies in the conservation.

Animals that are threatened or endangered will be showcased with ideas on what you can do to help save these valuable species right here in Grand Rapids. Zookeepers will be doing presentations on the conservation field work they are conducting at our local zoo with talks focused on Piping Plovers, Massasauga, Kirtland’s Warbler, Wood turtles and the migratory Monarch butterflies

Borgess Run for the Health of It

Meijer Kids Fun Run starts 6pm – Friday

Marathon & Half Marathon – Sunday at 8am

10K starts at 8:15am

5K starts at 8:25am

Walk starts at 8:30am