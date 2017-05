facebook_send_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

Grey’s Anatomy

8 p.m.

April and Andrew consult with a patient who has an inoperable heart tumor.

Scandal

9 p.m.

As the future of the country hangs in the balance, Olivia and Fitz are at odds with Rowan.

The Catch

10 p.m.

The AVI team discover their working relationship with Margot isn’t as clean as they’d like.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:30 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits. Actress Kristen Bell; Actor Charlie Hunnam; Future performs.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here

Make sure to follow us on Facebook Twitter Instagram . Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4 !