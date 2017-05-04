GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The Center for Women in Transition is strengthening West Michigan families by working to end domestic and sexual violence. During their annual Reach for the Stars event, the center brought in a powerful speaker who’s lived through the traumatic reality of trafficking.

When Brooke Axtell was a child, her nanny took her to a strange home and sold her to men. More than 29 years later, she’s speaking to communities about sexual assault, consent and healthy relationships. Axtell joined the Center for Women in Transition to share her story and promote awareness.

Seeking to end domestic and sexual violence, The Center for Women in Transition provides both supportive and crisis services to more than 3,000 women, men and children in Ottawa and Allegan counties each year. Among the services provided to the community are emergency shelter, a 24-hour help line, transitional housing, legal advocacy, sexual assault nurse examinations, and trauma-informed therapy.