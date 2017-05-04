Registration for Gazelle Girl 2018 is OPEN!

Katie Klunder Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join Gazelle Girl and the WOTV team for another fun and inspiring year in Downtown Grand Rapids!

We are so excited to announce that registration for the 6th year of Gazelle Girl is OPEN! Sign up now and get excited for another great year of the inspiring, encouraging, and supportive atmosphere that makes Gazelle Girl a one-of-a kind experience.

Click here to register for Gazelle Girl 2018

5K, 10K, or Half Marathon!

Pictures from the 2017 race >> http://wotv4women.com/2017/04/24/photos-gazelle-girl-half-marathon-2017/

