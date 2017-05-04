Party for the Planet: a celebration of conservation, recycling, and our natural world

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Party for the Planet is a celebration of conservation, recycling, and our natural world in honor of Earth Day! The event will be held at the Zoo from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, May 6th, and will involve many green-minded organizations! Join John Ball Zoo for this event that focuses on the way that local organizations are enabling positive methodologies in the conservation.

Animals that are threatened or endangered will be showcased with ideas on what you can do to help save these valuable species right here in Grand Rapids. Zookeepers will be doing presentations on the conservation field work they are conducting at our local zoo with talks focused on Piping Plovers, Massasauga, Kirtland’s Warbler, Wood turtles and the migratory Monarch butterflies.

Party for the Planet

Saturday, May 6

10am-3pm

Admission to the Zoo includes this event

includes this event Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ (AZA)