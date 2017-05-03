HeartPrize: students use their resources to impact the world

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Why HeartPrize? – This contest is a word play off of Grand Rapid’s ArtPrize contest. Instead of “Cash for Art,” this is “Cash for God’s Heart.” They ask the students to create a 1 minute video for a cause they are passionate about and want to help and make a difference for by bringing more awareness and by raising funds. There will be $1000 prize to winner and $1000 prize to their cause (with hopes they will utilize the prize money for the cause as well).

HeartPrize wants to challenge and encourage our kids to view their resources (money) as a tool for impact in our world rather than serving their own needs in a consumeristic worldview… Use our resources to build God’s Kingdom rather than our own materialistic kingdom.

Learn more about HeartPrize from the video above!