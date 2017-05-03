FREE early childhood resource fair provides fun for all families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This FREE event includes fun activities for families and children as well as access to many valuable programs, resources, and organizations. Kent ISD’s Early Childhood Resource Fair is an event you won’t want to miss – Play, Learn, Explore!

Check out the video above for interviews from Milk Means More, Wedgwood Christian Services, and Pine Rest.

Play, Learn, Explore!

Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Kent Career Tech Center

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

1655 East Beltline NE Grand Rapids 49525 (parking lot 1)

Childcare providers & preschools from all across Kent County – all in one place!

On-site signup for FREE preschool

Community resources & services for families

Free hearing & vision screenings for toddlers

Information on a range of early childhood topics