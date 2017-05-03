Air to Care at Celebration Cinema: audience vote determines who advances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join Celebration Cinema for a fun filled night of air bands battling for supremacy in support of HQ. Bands will compete to advance through the rounds to become Air to Care Champions and secure the coveted championship belt! Audience vote determines who advances to the next round. The night will be highlighted by stories of hope and challenge from HQ, a drop-in center for youth in housing crisis located in downtown Grand Rapids.

Check out more about the Air to Care movie in the video above!

LINK TO BUY TICKETS: https://celebrationcinema.com/movie/Air+to+Care/5%2F10%2F2017