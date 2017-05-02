Meijer LGPA is bringing the fun to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Meijer LGPA will soon be here, and we are so excited about it! It’s a full week of activities, and fun for all ages. Learn more in the video above!
Meijer LPGA Junior Clinic
- Tuesday, June 13
- 12 – 2:30pm
- Egypt Valley Country Club – Ada
- All Juniors 17 and under admitted free with ticketed adult
- Register at meijerlpgaclassic.com
Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic
- June 16 – 18
- Blythefield Country Club – Grand Rapids
- Daily Ticket – $30
- Weekend Pass – $60
- meijerlpgaclassic.com
Meijer LPGA 5K Run and Walk
- June 17 – 8am
- Rockford High School
- $15 – $25 per person
- meijerlpgaclassic.com