Meijer LGPA is bringing the fun to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Meijer LGPA will soon be here, and we are so excited about it! It’s a full week of activities, and fun for all ages. Learn more in the video above!

Meijer LPGA Junior Clinic

Tuesday, June 13

12 – 2:30pm

Egypt Valley Country Club – Ada

All Juniors 17 and under admitted free with ticketed adult

Register at meijerlpgaclassic.com

Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic

June 16 – 18

Blythefield Country Club – Grand Rapids

Daily Ticket – $30

Weekend Pass – $60

meijerlpgaclassic.com

Meijer LPGA 5K Run and Walk

June 17 – 8am

Rockford High School

$15 – $25 per person

meijerlpgaclassic.com