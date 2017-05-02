Meijer LGPA is bringing the fun to West Michigan

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Meijer LGPA will soon be here, and we are so excited about it! It’s a full week of activities, and fun for all ages. Learn more in the video above!

Meijer LPGA Junior Clinic

  • Tuesday, June 13
  • 12 – 2:30pm
  • Egypt Valley Country Club – Ada
  • All Juniors 17 and under admitted free with ticketed adult
  • Register at meijerlpgaclassic.com

Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic

  • June 16 – 18
  • Blythefield Country Club – Grand Rapids
  • Daily Ticket – $30
  • Weekend Pass – $60
  • meijerlpgaclassic.com

Meijer LPGA 5K Run and Walk

  • June 17 – 8am
  • Rockford High School
  • $15 – $25 per person
  • meijerlpgaclassic.com

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s