Gifts for mom at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to show mom how much we care about her! Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is full of awesome ideas. Check out what Charming Charlie, Crabtree & Evelyn, Swarovski, and Teavana have to offer!

Charming Charlie

1) Mother’s Day Survival Kit

This kit is available the first weekend in May and is valued at $45 but you can get it for $15 with a purchase of $30 or more. Bag includes:

Bottle opener and topper

Cute decorative tag

2) Kate Scalloped Satchel

Carry-anywhere satchel

Compartments keep your everyday essentials organized

Optional crossbody strap

3) Floral Zip Around Wallet

Store your cash and plastic in this petite zip around wallet rendered in vegan leather with multiple credit card slots and a coin pouch.

4) Watch and Bangle Set

5) “What I love about Mom” book

Have fun sharing your feelings for mom in this self-authored book titled.

6) “Read Me When” Letters

A collection envelopes and fill in the blanks letters for you to write to your Mom.

Crabtree & Evelyn

With purchase of $60 or more, you qualify to receive a free gift! Includes a cosmetic bag, choice of 25g Hand Therapy and choice of any shade nail lacquer – $35 value.

1) Rosewater Gift Tub and Lavender Gift box

Normally in $80 range, promo price $60 (qualifies for free gift mentioned above) Items included range from:

Shower gel

Body lotion

Hand Therapy

3-piece soaps

2) Nantucket Briar Travel Gift Bag

Normally $24, promo price $16.80.

***Crabtree & Evelyn can make any of their items into customized gift sets. 30% off pre-made gift sets and travel size gifts…including men’s as well!

Swarovski

1) Blossoming Rose Figurine

This rose will never fade!

Available in two colors (light and dark pink)

Retails for $185

2) Blue Chickadees Couple Figurine

All details are made of crystals including eyes and beaks

Retails for $265

3) Sparkling Dance Round Necklace

Available in five colors

Featuring a new ‘dancing crystal’ design concept, this rose gold-plated necklace showcases a round stone that floats inside a 3D cage in crystal pavé.

Retails for $129

4) Flash Necklace

Inspired by galactic spheres and orbs, this refined rose gold-plated necklace has a fluid and feminine vibe – retails for $89

5) Crystalline Ballpoint Pens

There are 540 crystals in the pen!

Available in nine different colors

Replaceable ink cartridge

Retails for $35

Teavana

1) “Isn’t Tea Lovely” All in One Steep and Serve Set – Brand New!

Includes tea-for-one teapot, Tea Tin and Lavender Crème Loose Leaf herbal tea.

2) Loose Leaf Teas

Select flavors are 50% off including the ones listed below:

Rejuvenate – Tea is the original energy drink and this blend is especially crafted to perk you up.

Joy – Floral and fruity taste

Caramel Chai – Caramelized sugar, Indian spices for a rich flavor

Golden Dragon – one of the rarest teas in the world, grown at over 4,900 feet above sea level!