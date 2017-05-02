‘Diagnosis: FUN!’ opening at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum welcomes its newest exhibit, Diagnosis: FUN!, presented in partnership with Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. It’s an exhibit your child will not want to miss out on! Check out what Diagnosis: FUN! is all about, in the video above.
Diagnosis: FUN!
- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
- Opened April 25th
- Explore the world of tools, equipment, and machines that are used at the hospital or at their doctor’s office