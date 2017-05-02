‘Diagnosis: FUN!’ opening at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum welcomes its newest exhibit, Diagnosis: FUN!, presented in partnership with Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. It’s an exhibit your child will not want to miss out on! Check out what Diagnosis: FUN! is all about, in the video above.

Diagnosis: FUN!

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Opened April 25th

Explore the world of tools, equipment, and machines that are used at the hospital or at their doctor’s office