Have a ball at the ‘Summer Beach Bash’ benefiting Olivia’s Gift

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Hundreds of adults who are living with severe disabilities are waiting for residential homes where they can live more independently. Unfortunately, there are more people than there are available homes. Olivia’s Gift is the first-of-its-kind apartment style living offering specialized housing for people with special abilities.

What is Olivia’s Gift?

Olivia was three years old when a near-drowning left her unable to walk, talk, or care for her most basic needs. Olivia made tremendous strides through advanced therapeutic programs and equipment available in her public school. Today, as she reaches adulthood, her family, and several other families, wonder how to provide support and stimulation once they are too old for school.

Olivia’s Gift is an inspiring, and much-needed model for providing celebrated living for adults with serious disabilities. Olivia’s mother created Olivia’s Gift, where many prayers have been answered by families across West Michigan. To keep these necessary programs alive, donations are key. One way to secure monetary donations is through fun community events. Once a year, Olivia’s Gift organizes the Summer Beach Bash Party, where the entire community is invited.

>>>>>2016 Summer Beach Bash Photos

The bash is their biggest fundraising event of the year, and will be held on June 21, from 4:30-8PM at the SCORE Restaurant on Northland Dr., in Grand Rapids. Step out to enjoy live music, dinner (which is included), kids games, dance performances and dancing in the sand. Proceeds will benefit the programs at Olivia’s Gift.