Students demonstrate the effects of substance abuse through video contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In studio we had Katie Montroy, a student from Rockford High School and a participant in the Courageous Persuaders contest! The point of the contest is to promote awareness of substance abuse in schools, and why making the right decision now is so important.

The winner of the contest will win a scholarship towards the college of their choosing. And though there are many students working towards this scholarship, we think Katie’s really hits home and can make an impact.

Check out the video above to learn more, and see the Youtube real below to cast your vote!

WEBSITE: http://courageouspersuaders.com/

It’s a school scholarship competition unlike any other.