New in 2017: Fifth Third Junior Race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Who said races were just for adults? New this year, Fifth Third River Bank Run is holding a “Fifth Third Junior” event.

This non-competitive run is FREE to all children ages 5-12. Parents are welcome to run/walk with their child, and all participants receive a t-shirt, participant bib, finisher medal, and post-event refreshments.

BONUS! Meet Fifth Third Junior’s featured guests, Tortoise and Hare, Maranda, and Cruiser from Craig’s Cruisers. There will also be a Family Fun Area from 4:30-7pm with inflatables, face painting, tattoos, and more!

See video above for more information.

Fifth Third Junior

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

5:30pm

Wyoming High School, 1350 Prairie Parkway

Ways to register: https://fifththirdriverbankrun.rsupartner.com/fifth-third-junior