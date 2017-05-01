IVaccinate: why parents should vaccinate their children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Something that children (and mom and dad) always struggle with are vaccinations. Although, it’s the single most important public health measure we can undertake to keep our children healthy.

Sadly, Michigan scores very low on the chart of states vaccinating their kids. Diseases like mumps, measles, and whooping cough have not gone away. One shot can save your family and child a great deal of future pain.

See the video above for more details and join the #IVaccinate Campaign.

About Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is committed to providing high-quality, safe health care to all kids, all the time. Their family-focused atmosphere creates a safe place for children in need.

Expert doctors, nurses, technicians and child life specialists from Helen DeVos would be the first to agree that the best hospital medicine includes free slushies, pet visitors, and playtime whenever possible.