Operation: Stop Scams! Free document shredding event with AARP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Every 2 seconds, someone’s identity gets stolen – that’s why it’s important to know how to protect yourself. WOTV4 Women Crew Member and Encore Years Expert Jennifer Munoz is with AARP, and they have 2 events coming up aimed at helping us out.

Fraud Watch Network Shred Event

Saturday, Apr 29, 2017

10am to 2pm

Western Districts Members Credit Union

201 36th Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Contact: AARP Michigan

Email: VRasmussen@aarp.org

Operation: Stop Scams

Frank Abagnale Symposium Event

Tuesday, May 16 – Clinton, MI

FREE Shuttle from GR to Clinton

Contact: JMunoz@aarp.org to reserve a seat

Seating is limited

About Frank Abagnale: Between the ages of 16 and 21, he successfully posed as an airline pilot, an attorney, a doctor and cashed millions in fraudulent checks. In case you didn’t read the best-selling book, he got caught and his exploits were depicted in the movie Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

For over 40 years, Frank W. Abagnale has advised the FBI on how to outsmart con artists. He is one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents. Now, he’s joined forces with the AARP Fraud Watch Network to help you learn how to spot and avoid scams so you can protect yourself and your family.