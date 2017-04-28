Operation: Stop Scams! Free document shredding event with AARP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Every 2 seconds, someone’s identity gets stolen – that’s why it’s important to know how to protect yourself. WOTV4 Women Crew Member and Encore Years Expert Jennifer Munoz is with AARP, and they have 2 events coming up aimed at helping us out.
Fraud Watch Network Shred Event
- Saturday, Apr 29, 2017
- 10am to 2pm
- Western Districts Members Credit Union
- 201 36th Street SE
- Grand Rapids, MI 49548
- Contact: AARP Michigan
- Email: VRasmussen@aarp.org
Operation: Stop Scams
- Frank Abagnale Symposium Event
- Tuesday, May 16 – Clinton, MI
- FREE Shuttle from GR to Clinton
- Contact: JMunoz@aarp.org to reserve a seat
- Seating is limited
About Frank Abagnale: Between the ages of 16 and 21, he successfully posed as an airline pilot, an attorney, a doctor and cashed millions in fraudulent checks. In case you didn’t read the best-selling book, he got caught and his exploits were depicted in the movie Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
For over 40 years, Frank W. Abagnale has advised the FBI on how to outsmart con artists. He is one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents. Now, he’s joined forces with the AARP Fraud Watch Network to help you learn how to spot and avoid scams so you can protect yourself and your family.