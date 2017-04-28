Final weekend for Butterflies are Blooming at Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Spring is here and weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Play, Learn, Explore!

Early Childhood Resource Fair

One stop for childcare, preschool and family services

April 29 9am-1pm

Enjoy a day of family fun and check out dozens of childcare providers, preschool programs and community resources, all in one place.

Kent Career Tech Center

1655 East Beltline NE

GR Ballet – Alice in Wonderland

World Premiere

Tickets available for Friday, April 28 and 29th.

Friday: 7:30pm

Saturday – 2pm & 7:30pm

All other dates sold out.

Peter Martin Wege Theatre

Alice in Wonderland will be a delight to the eyes and ears. Curiouser and curiouser is certainly how you’ll feel after watching the costumes, set design, and music all come together in a whimsical onstage adventure.

Butterflies are Blooming – Final Weekend

Butterflies are blooming in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden with engaging outdoor activities:

Fly like a butterfly, wrap up like a chrysalis, curl up like a caterpillar, or crawl out of an egg using life cycle costumes and your imagination.

Perform your own butterfly-themed puppet show or read about moths and butterflies in the Log Cabin.

Hunt for butterfly and moth life cycle replicas with a guided activity in the Kid-Sense Garden.

• Look for images of Michigan butterflies as you navigate the Butterfly Maze.

• Enjoy a springtime puppet show on the Log Cabin lawn; days and times vary.

• Become a Monarch butterfly while you take an imaginary journey and overcome challenges during a Monarch’s Migration game.

There’s something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check at the Information Center for what is happening each day.

Diagnosis: FUN! At the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Explore the health sciences and see what it’s like to be a nurse, surgeon, doctor, or medical technician in the newest GRCM exhibit, Diagnosis: FUN!

Sponsored by Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Nelis’ Dutch Village Community Day – Saturday, 10am-3pm

Opening day and Community Day 2017 will be on April 29, 2017. Community Food Drive to benefit a local charity and tons going on… you won’t want to miss it! Holland