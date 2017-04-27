Win “Applebee’s Teacher of the Year” certificate and a prize package

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR) and 65 Applebee’s restaurants have launched a statewide search for Michigan’s best teachers in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, held this year from Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5.

Celebrated annually during the first week of May, Teacher Appreciation Week recognizes the hard work and positive impact teachers have on local students, families and communities. TSFR and our Applebee’s restaurants are seeking community members to nominate local teachers who have continually served as great role models and encouraged a positive learning environment.

Five winners will each be awarded an “Applebee’s Teacher of the Year” certificate and a prize package that includes $100 in Applebee’s Gift Cards, $100 in Visa Gift Cards and other surprises, all totaling $400 in value. All teachers within the school districts that TSFR and its Applebee’s operate are eligible to win.

Those interested in nominating a teacher need to fill out the below form, complete with the nominator’s name, the teacher’s name and school, contact information and 200 words or less explaining why the teacher should be selected as an Applebee’s Teacher of the Year.

Nominations will be accepted through May 7, 2017.

In addition to the Applebee’s Teacher of the Year Awards, TSFR will also offer all teachers 30% off their meals at all Applebee’s locations throughout the week of May 1-5. To receive this special offer, teachers must show a valid proof of employment, including a school badge or a valid teacher’s license/certificate.