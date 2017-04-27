Find the right care for your child at the second annual Early Childhood Resource Fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) There is a one-stop shop where parents can find the right childcare provider or preschool for their child. The 2nd annual Play, Learn, Explore Early Childhood Resource Fair takes place on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include dozens of childcare providers, preschools, and family services so parents can explore multiple options at once. Bring the kids! The FREE event will be at the Kent Career Tech Center at 1655 East Beltline Avenue NE. See video above for more details and a sneak peek at some of the vendors!

