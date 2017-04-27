Bethany Christian Services’ Youth Build helps young people get on their feet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Bethany Christian Services Youth Build Program helps young people get on the right path in life. This pre-apprenticeship certification program is geared towards helping 18-24 year olds get their GEDs and a PACT certificate. They start with a 10-week program working with students to prepare them for their GED test.

The students they work with are often distracted from their studies by personal or family problems, this is why Youth Build has students work together to ensure success and provide a team atmosphere.

Youth Build promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQikMi_HNPQ

Contact: 616.558.8127, youthservices@bethany.org

