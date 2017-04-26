Take a walk through an enchanted forest

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOTV) Camp Newaygo is giving kids and adults the chance to go on a magical walk through the enchanted forest and look for hidden fairy homes and gardens.

The Enchanted Forest is filled with trails for kids to explore and have tea parties and make crafts. The event is aimed to get kids outside with their families.

Camp Newaygo invited local artists and kids to make 40 fairy homes placed throughout the woods at the camp.

Camp Newaygo Enchanted Forest

Partnership with Mary Jane’s Flowers

April 29 and 20

11a-4pm

Camp Newaygo: 5333 Centerline Road, Newaygo, MI 49337

$7 per person and $25 for family of 4

No reservations necessary

More info: www.campnewaygo.org