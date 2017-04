GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It happens in schools, on the playground, in the workplace, and online. We were happy to have representatives from Reset Ministry in studio to discuss anti-bullying. Check out the good that awesome group is doing for our community!

Reset Ministry Anti-Bullying Weekend

FREE anti-bullying classes and service

May 6 and 7

4:30pm

2268 Ball Avenue NE

Grand Rapids, MI