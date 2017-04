GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Photographers are know to make memories and preserve those special moments. At Samaritas, they do just that… but for a different reason than normal. Typically, your family gets together, takes family photos and hangs them on your wall. In this case, the Samaritas’ photographer is taking photos of families that are being forced to split.

