John Ball Zoo provides free zoo admission for economically challenged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We love when organizations partner together to benefit our community. John Ball Zoo and Ottawa ISD, as well as others, are doing just that through the Doing More Together initiative. It’s all about giving kids real life experiences and to show how working together can make an impact.

For years this partnership has helped coordinate the distribution of JUMP passes to local schools. Watch the video above to learn more!

John Ball Zoo’s JUMP program

FREE zoo admission for economically challenged families in Kent and Ottawa County.

JUMP has four main goals:

Keep the Zoo accessible to families regardless of income

Encourage families to enjoy the Zoo as an enriching social and cultural activity

Introduce a broader audience to the joys and mysteries of the natural world and the need topreserve it

Remove accessibility barriers – admission and transportation

MORE INFORMATION ON JUMP: http://www.jbzoo.org/uploads/files/Institutional%20Advancement/JUMP.pdf