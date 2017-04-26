Hope Network’s Workforce Development Program helps fulfill dreams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Leora Bain used Hope Network‘s Workforce Development Program to fulfill her life dream of becoming an RN. She had a hard life growing up. For example, she was in and out of 5 foster homes, had her first child at 15, and spent time being homeless.

After some time, Leora ended up in a mental health facility. There, she met a nurse who encouraged her to take control of her life – so, she did. In August 2015 she went to Ferris State to get her degree. Today she is a successful RN.

Without Hope Network’s Workforce Development Program, the life Leora now lives may not have been possible.

See video above to learn more about this inspiring program.