Hope Network hosts 3rd annual Bridge Walk for Autism and sensory-friendly activities at GRPM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Have you or a loved one been impacted by autism? If so, Hope Network invites you to their 3rd annual Bridge Walk for Autism in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.

Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley and Phil Weaver, President & CEO of Hope Network and the Hope Network Center for Autism, will be participating in the walk. And last year, the walk attracted more than 700 people.

This year, the Hope Network Bridge Walk will once again include a partnership with the Grand Rapids Public Museum to provide a sensory-friendly experience free to families affected by autism. Immediately following the BridgeWalk for Autism, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will open their doors free of charge to families affected with autism and other sensory-processing challenges from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

See video above for more details.

Bridge Walk for Autism

April 26, 2017

Blue Bridge, Downtown Grand Rapids

Immediately following: sensory friendly activities in GR Public Museum