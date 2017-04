facebook_send_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Middle

8 p.m.

Frankie’s trashy neighbor talks her into taking a road trip; Mike falls at the quarry.

American Housewife

8:30 p.m.

Greg challenges Katie to finish her French lessons.

Speechless

9 p.m.

With Maya sick, Jimmy becomes the mom of the house.

Imaginary Mary

9:30 p.m.

Ben’s meeting with Alice’s friends goes well despite her concerns.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D

10:00 p.m.

Daisy teams up with an unlikely partner; Aida prepares to put her endgame into effect.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:30 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits. Political contributor Van Jones; snakes and reptiles with wildlife expert Jules Sylvester.

