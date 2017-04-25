Hope Network’s Neuro Rehabilitation: Jenn shares her journey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Jenn V. was a pedestrian crossing the street summer of 2016. Then, within the blink of an eye, she was known as the victim of a hit and run.

Jenn had multiple physical injuries and sustained a brain injury. She quickly had 4 procedures on her head/brain, following the accident. In fact, she even had to have part of her brain removed.

That’s when Jenn decided to come to Hope Network in early October for therapy in a wheelchair. She was able to walk around come Thanksgiving, and was released from Hope in December.

Jenn is now working part time again, but is still learning about who she was. Since the injuries and following surgeries, she has no recollection of her preferences (food, music, etc.) and has to relearn what she likes based on what people tell her.

Learn more about Jenn’s story in the video above, and how Hope has helped her.

Hope Network’s Neuro Rehabilitation