GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Starting this year, phone companies can discontinue your telephone landline service if a comparable voice service is available in your area. This can affect health monitoring devices, home security, and 911 services.

If your landline service is to be shut off, you’ll be notified by the phone company on your bill, through local newspapers or a letter in the mail.

AARP recommends if your service is discontinued call 800-292-2955.

Website: WWW.MICHIGAN.GOV/MPSC