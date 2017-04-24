Mother’s Day brunches in West Michigan 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Mother’s Day is a day for Mom to take the day off and relax. Make her feel extra special by taking her out for a delicious brunch at one of these wonderful West Michigan restaurants.
Grand Rapids
CityFlats Hotel, Grand Rapids
11 a.m- 2 p.m.
Delicious choices from carving stations, chef attended omelet station, salads, desserts and more; Plus a special little gift for all the moms! Adults are $29.95, seniors (65+) are $24.95, children 5-12 are $12.95, and children 4 and under are free. Reservations are required: (616) 608-1720.
Ganders Grand Rapids, DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Rapids Airport
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Dozens of delicious options! Adults are $28, kids 5-12 are $14, children 4 and under are free. Make a reservation at (616) 957-1111.
Bar Divani, Grand Rapids
Enjoy a 3 course prix fixe menu with Mom! Reservations required. $37. Call (616) 774-9463.
Thousand Oaks Golf Club, Grand Rapids
10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Dine with Mom in the main dining room, bar, or banquet facility. $28 adults, $15 kids (5-12). Call (616) 447-7750 to make reservations.
FireRock Grille, Caledonia
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Call (616) 656-9898 ext. 1 for reservations.
Timbers Inn, Rockford
10:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Call (616) 874-5553 for reservations.
San Chez, Grand Rapids
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Brunch and Tapas menu 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.- Reservations suggested. (616) 774-8272.
Uccello’s Mother’s Day Brunch
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
A delicious brunch menu for mom and a portion of all buffet sales will be donated to Susan G. Komen. 22.95 Adults & 9.99 Kids
Wheelhouse Mother’s Day Brunch & Dinner!
10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. (Brunch) 4 p.m.-8 p.m. (dinner)
Brunch menu includes, omlette station, carving station, hot and cold selections, brioche french toast, egg strata and more! Brunch Price: Adults $26.95 & Kids $14.95. Make reservations: 616-226-3319.
Kalamazoo
W.K. Kellogg Manor House, Hickory Corners
10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Have a decadent brunch in W.K. Kellogg’s former summer home on Gull Lake. $29-$32 for adults and $17 for children. Reservations are required by calling (269) 671-2400 or emailing conference@kbs.msu.edu.
Henderson Castle, Kalamazoo
Noon – 3 p.m.
Special seven course brunch menu featuring amuse bouche, salad, soup, bread, choice of entrée, and dessert. $49.00 per person.
Holland
Alpen Rose, Holland
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for brunch, 5 – 8 p.m. for dinner
Brunch buffet in the morning, full dinner menu in the evening. $32.95 for adults, $15.95 for children. Call (616) 393-2111 for reservations.
Boatwerks Restaurant, Holland
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for brunch, 5 – close for dinner
Delicious buffet with breakfast and lunch offerings, build your own omelet station, and more! $29.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children 5-10. Reservations recommended. (616) 396-0600.
CityVu Events, Holland
Starting at 11 a.m.
Enjoy carving stations, chef action stations, entrees, and desserts. Adults are $29.95, seniors (65+) are $24.95, children 5-12 are $12.95, and children 4 and under are free. Reservations are required: (616) 796-2100.
Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Holland
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mother’s Day Brunch includes appetizers, salads, entrees, and more! $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $9.95 for children under 12. Call (616) 394-0111 for reservations.